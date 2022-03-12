Michigan Updates Quarantine Guidance, Lifts K-12 Reporting Order

March 12, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s health department has updated guidance for how people should quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, shifting its emphasis to focus more on household contacts.



Based on current conditions and low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is updating its COVID-19 Isolation & Quarantine guidance for residents and school settings.



MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said they’re updating guidance to reflect the fact the state has entered a post-surge, recovery phase. She said as they move through the phases of their COVID-19 response, recommendations will be updated to reflect the current status of transmission.



The update does not change guidance for health care, long-term care, corrections and other high-risk settings, and these entities should continue to follow existing guidance.



MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel on Friday also rescinded an order requiring schools to report infections to the school community. They still must report cases and outbreaks to county health departments, and the state continues to recommend that schools notify students and staff of potential exposures. The guidance says household contacts don't have to quarantine at home if for 10 days they monitor for symptoms, wear a mask around others and avoid activities putting vulnerable individuals at risk.



In addition, the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Child Care guidelines have been updated to provide consistent recommendations with K-12 schools. This includes revised recommendations around masking to reflect personal choice.



Complete details are included in the attached press release. AP photo.