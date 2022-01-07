Pfizer Vaccine Recommendations Updated

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following new Pfizer vaccine recommendations, state Health officials are urging Livingston County residents and others to get booster shots to help in the fight against COVID.



Following approval from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging all eligible Michiganders ages 12 and up to get the Pfizer booster vaccine if they have received their primary series of vaccines. Currently, Pfizer is the only authorized vaccine for anyone ages 5 through 18.



In addition, the booster is recommended to be taken five months after the primary series instead of six months – shortening the time frame for a booster. Children ages 5 to 11 who have moderately to severely weakened immune systems are encouraged to get an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after completion of their primary series.



MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says as data evolves, new recommendations are expected and they’re optimistic to have more information available to fight COVID-19. She says they urge all Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated and those 12 and up to receive their booster as soon as they’re eligible.



A press release states that to date, more than 6.3 million Michiganders aged 5 and up have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines. It states that Michiganders are still in need of the extra protection provided by booster doses, including residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks can spread quickly and extra protection is strongly recommended.