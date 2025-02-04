MDHHS Offers Grant to Support Child Oral Health, Community Fluoridation Programs

February 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a grant from the Delta Dental Foundation to support SEAL! Michigan and community water fluoridation programs.



The $300,000 grant was announced on Monday.



SEAL! Michigan provides no cost dental sealants to families, along with oral health education and resources to promote dental health.



“The SEAL! Michigan program and community water fluoridation continue to improve oral health for all Michigan families,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Studies have shown that investments in oral health, like those from the Delta Dental Foundation, drive lasting improvements to improved overall health for the Michigan children and families directly served.”



February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and experts say it’s important to teach kids about healthy dental habits. Oral health is an integral part of overall health. Healthy teeth in kids can help them eat nutritious foods, speak and smile and boost their confidence and self-esteem. Preventing pain from tooth decay can also help with focus.



“Our teeth are meant to last a lifetime,” Holli Seabury, EdD, Executive Director of th DDF, said. “Early oral health interventions and education can help create healthy habits that will keep our kids smiling for years to come.”



SEAL! Michigan provided oral health screenings for nearly 11,000 children during the last school year. The screenings showed that almost one-third needed early dental care and more than 37% had untreated cavities. SEAL! Michigan teams placed more than 45,000 sealants.



“Dental sealants are thin coatings that, when painted on the teeth, coat the dips and grooves on the top of teeth, preventing bacteria and food from getting caught and causing cavities,” the press release said. “SEAL! Michigan offers sealants, dental screenings, fluoride applications and oral health education to elementary and middle school students – all during the school day.”



Experts say that dental sealants offer added protection against tooth decay, but brushing for two minutes, twice a day, flossing once a day, drinking water instead of sugary beverages and visiting the dentist regularly are all important ways to prevent cavities.



The community water fluoridation funding will cover new and replacement equipment to community water suppliers to promote the initiation and continuation of fluoridation across the state. Officials said local governments make the final decision about fluoridation for their community.



The grant has provided support to 73 communities to ensure more than 1.5 million people have access to fluoridated water since 2010.



Fluoride creates a shield on the tooth’s surface that helps prevent damage caused by acids created by food and drinks. The strengthened tooth enamel makes cavities less severe, reduces tooth loss and lessens pain caused by tooth decay.



Experts say more than 75 years of scientific research shows that water fluoridation is safe and can help reduce tooth decay by 25% over a person’s lifetime.



For more information about SEAL! Michigan and community water fluoridation, visit michigan.gov/oralhealth.