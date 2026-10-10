MDHHS Launches New App To Help Residents Quit Tobacco

October 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan adults now have a new tool to help them quit tobacco.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched the QuitLogix app, bringing support straight to their phones.



Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the app was built using feedback from participants who use the online program, with the goal of making the Michigan Tobacco Quitlink program more accessible and easier to use.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “We know the use of tobacco takes a significant toll on people’s health. Quitting can be difficult. By adding this app, Quitlink is making it easier for Michiganders to access the resources and support they need to successfully quit tobacco and begin living healthier lifestyles.”



The QuitLogix app has an age rating of 18+, following standard rules for tobacco quitting programs and nicotine replacement therapy. It provides participants a flexible way to get quitting support. Some of its main features include:



• Helpful reminders: The app sends encouraging messages, checks in on progress and reminds participants of their goals.



• Support in many forms: Participants can easily switch between the app, the website and the phone-in program to get the help they need.



• English and Spanish support: The app offers support in both languages.



• Section for young adults: A simple, easy-to-use dashboard made for young adults ages 18 to 24.



• Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT): Participants can order NRT products, like patches or gum.



MDHHS reminds Michigan community members that quitting tobacco has many benefits. Those include saving money, feeling healthier and spending more time with family and friends. It often takes more than one attempt to quit for good, so people are encouraged to keep trying, even after a setback.



The Michigan Tobacco Quitlink is a free and confidential service. It offers different types of support, including phone and online coaching, so people can choose what works best for them. Quitlink uses methods that have already helped more than 1.5 million people quit tobacco.



Michigan community members who want help quitting can call the Michigan Tobacco Quitlink at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People can also text or chat online with a coach.



For more information, visit the provided link.