MDHHS Recommends Early Measles Vaccine In Areas Of Possible Community Transmission

April 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State health officials are advising residents about possible community transmission of measles and recommendations to protect communities.



Seven measles cases have been identified in Washtenaw County and an eighth case of measles was confirmed in neighboring Monroe County Thursday.



The Monroe County case has not been definitively linked to any of the Washtenaw County cases or travel, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the timing and proximity to the outbreak raises concerns that community transmission may be occurring.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “Measles is incredibly transmissible and we are now seeing possible spread outside the initial outbreak in Washtenaw County. Because people with measles can transmit the virus before they experience symptoms, we want to make sure we are protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities by recommending early vaccination for infants ages 6 through 11 months. The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine remains our best defense, and two doses offers 97% protection against measles.”



Bagdasarian added all individuals in Michigan without evidence of measles immunity are urged to get the MMR vaccine as soon as possible.





Vaccination for children



The MMR vaccine is routinely recommended at 12 to 15 months of age with a second dose given a minimum of 28 days after the first dose.





New recommendation as of April 2026:



Given the possibility of ongoing community transmission, MDHHS is also recommending that infants ages 6 to 11 months receive an accelerated first dose of measles vaccine if they are in the following groups:



-Residents of Washtenaw, Monroe, Wayne, Oakland, Jackson, Livingston or Lenawee counties.



-Individuals who travel to Washtenaw and Monroe counties.





The recommendation is in effect until Saturday, May 16th, which is two incubation periods after the infectious period of the last identified measles case. Any updates to this recommendation will be posted on the MDHHS measles webpage. Infants ages 6 to 11 months of age who receive an accelerated first dose will require two additional doses of the MMR vaccine after 12 months of age to complete the series.





Vaccination for adults



It is possible that individuals vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 received a less-effective version of the vaccine. Individuals vaccinated before 1989 may have only received one dose of the MMR vaccine and may be eligible for a second dose. If you fall into either of these categories, or if you are unsure whether you have ever received the MMR vaccine, contact your health care provider or local pharmacy to see if you are eligible for a dose of the vaccine.





General measles information



Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through direct person-to-person contact and through the air. Measles symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus but can take up to 21 days. Measles can be spread by an infected individual before they show symptoms.

Common symptoms include:

• High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

• Cough.

• Runny nose.

• Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

• Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots).

• A rash that starts as flat red spots on the face at the hairline, then spreads to the trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin. Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.



Individuals who think they may have been exposed, or who develop symptoms, are urged to call their health care provider before seeking testing or treatment so steps can be taken to prevent exposure to other individuals.



Vaccines are available at doctor’s offices, most pharmacies and local health departments. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive no-cost vaccination at a provider enrolled in that program.



For more information about measles transmission, infection and prevention, visit the provided link.



AP Photo.