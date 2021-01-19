State To Hold Faith-Based Vaccine Town Hall

January 19, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





In an effort to help Michigan residents make an informed decision to vaccinate when it becomes available to them, the state is holding multiple online town hall discussions.



The first one is scheduled for this Thursday from 4pm until 5pm. According to a release from the state, Thursday’s focus is on faith-based communities. Participants can join the discussion with multiple faith-based and health leaders to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and importance of the vaccine.



Leading the panel discussion will be chief medical executive for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. Moderating will be Dion Williams, the director of Faith Based & Urban Affairs for Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Panel members will include representatives from Christian, Jewish, and Islamic faiths.



Khaldun said that they recognize residents have questions about the vaccine and that she believes the faith-based community is uniquely positioned to help provide answers and guidance.



Following this town hall event, the state is also planning similar panel discussions for the Black and Brown community and for the general public, in partnership with public health and community leaders.



These town halls will all be livestreamed at Facebook.com/MichiganHHS.