State Offering Assistance To Nursing Homes With Staffing Needs

July 9, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Local long-term care facilities that have been hit hard by COVID-19 could be eligible for emergency staffing help from the state of Michigan.



With staffing shortages cause by the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching the Rapid Response Staffing Resources program. These resources are being made available for long-term care facilities in 11 counties, including Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw. MDHHS Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin said the state will provide up to 72 hours of consecutive staffing assistance to facilities through 22nd Century Technologies. To be eligible, facilities must have exhausted all of their options to cover shifts internally, through their corporate system, and potentially through their county’s emergency operations center.



MDHHS will make available to facilities in-need staff that could include registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, personal care aides, or resident care assistants. Facilities will be responsible for orienting agency employees to resident care plans and for providing onsite supervision at all times. On top of their professional duties, they will also be pared to help with daily living activities, providing infection prevention assistance, and providing environmental cleaning assistance. Sutfin said they understand many facilities are having staffing issues, and this program was set up to make sure the best care is being provided to patients at the facilities.



For more information on the state’s plan to address COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, visit the link below.



Photo - AP/Ben Margot