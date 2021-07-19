Free Webinars Help With Emotional Recovery From The Pandemic

July 19, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A pair of webinars will help people of all ages around Livingston County who made need a little help recovering emotionally from the pandemic.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, recognizing that the mental health research shows it may take months or years for some people to recover emotionally from the events of the past 18 months, have scheduled 2 free webinars that focus on supporting mental wellness and strengthening resilience.



The Summer Resilience Series is open to anyone with access to Zoom. The series will feature a diverse assortment of guest speakers from around the state, and explore practices that can help people find hope, tranquility and optimism. These webinars run every Tuesday at 1pm, through August 31st.



The second series is titled Draw your Feelings, and is an interactive Zoom workshop for parents and their children ages 2 to 10. Draw Your Feelings is led by a licensed clinical mental health counselor with weekly workshops designed to help kids build emotional intelligence through guided drawing activities. This series runs on Wednesdays at 2pm through August 18th.



To learn more about these programs, or to register for any of the sessions, visit www.Michigan.gov/StayWell