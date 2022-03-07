COVID-19 Test Finder Updated To Show Wait Times

March 7, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County residents and other across the state can now find wait times for COVID-19 test sites in Michigan.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated the COVID-19 test finder with the new feature, which now includes many testing sites. A press release states that this will help make testing easier to plan for, especially for those travelling for Spring Break or gathering with loved ones over the upcoming spring holidays. The state health department still encourages residents to test for COVID before and after travelling, as well as before group events which may include people with increased vulnerability.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says that testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the availability of over-the-counter tests.



Free tests remain available to households through the federal government, MI Backpack Home Testing, and Rockefeller programs.



The health department continues to urge anyone who does test positive to isolate, avoid travel and gatherings, and to seek medical care if needed. For more information on COVID-19 testing or where to find a test, visit www.Michigan.gov/COVIDTest.