State To Report COVID Data Once Per Week As Cases Decline

March 30, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / Associated Press





The state plans to begin reporting Michigan’s COVID-19 data once per week as the numbers of cases and deaths decline.



Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says its online COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated only on Wednesdays. Currently, data is posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but that changes starting Monday.



Michigan has reported more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32,758 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Between Saturday and Monday, 1,258 newly confirmed cases and six deaths were reported.



Meanwhile, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the highly contagious Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is now the dominant strain in the United States. It’s said to be responsible for causing an estimated 54.9% of all new infections last week.