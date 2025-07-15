MDHHS Updates Judge On Improvements To Child Welfare System

July 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says significant improvements have been made regarding child welfare and it laid out a plan Monday to exit court oversight in 2026.



The MDHHS appeared before Judge Nancy G. Edmunds of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to provide an update on improvements the department continues to make to Michigan’s child welfare system, as part of the Modified Implementation, Sustainability and Exit Plan (MISEP).



Director Elizabeth Hertel said “MDHHS is deeply committed to ensuring the health and safety of all children and devoted to an important and challenging mission: keeping kids safe and families together when it is safe to do so. While there is always more work to be done, I’m proud of the tremendous progress made. We remain committed to continuing our momentum as we work to exit court oversight next year.”



During the court conference, Judge Edmunds determined that MDHHS has met or exceeded the required performance standards in six of the 25 areas monitored for compliance during the reporting period of January 1st, 2024 to June 30th, 2024 - moving those areas closer to the removal of court oversight. MDHHS was within 10% of meeting or exceeding the standard in three additional areas.



The commitments that have been dismissed from court oversight are:



-MDHHS, in partnership with an independent entity, will generate, at least annually, a report that analyzes maltreatment in care data to assess risk factors and/or complete root-cause analysis of maltreatment in care.



-Ensure that siblings who enter placement at or near the same time shall be placed together unless specified exceptions are met.



-Ensure that children in foster care who have siblings in custody with whom they are not placed shall have at least monthly visits with their siblings who are placed elsewhere in MDHHS foster care custody unless specified exceptions apply. The designated performance standard is 85 percent. During this MISEP reporting period, MDHHS achieved 86.6 percent.



-Assessments and service plans shall be of sufficient breadth and quality to usefully inform case planning and shall accord with the requirements of 42 U.S.C. 675(1).



-At least 85% of children shall have an initial medical and mental health examination within 30 days of the child’s entry into foster care. MDHHS achieved 86.5 percent for exams within 30 days and 90.5 percent for exams within 45 days.



-Ensure that the case plan addresses the issue of health and dental care needs. The designated performance standard is 90%. MDHHS ensured the case plan addressed the child’s health and dental care needs 90.5% during the reporting period.





With significant progress and improvements made, MDHHS informed the Court that its goal is to exit the plan in mid-2026 with improvements planned in the following areas:



-Maltreatment in Care – the safety standard of maltreatment in care focuses on keeping kids in MDHHS care safe from abuse and neglect. MDHHS is making significant progress due to improved investigations, prevention efforts and added supports for relatives and congregate care facilities.



-Permanency in 12 months – achieving permanency as soon as possible for children in foster care remains a priority for MDHHS. The department is making significant progress in this area, projecting the rate of permanency within a year in the six focus counties to more than double, and plans to continue efforts based on the success seen.



-Placement – as a result of the department’s on-going efforts to maintain a sufficient number and array of homes capable of serving the needs of the foster care population, MDHHS has seen an increase in relative placements going from 42% in 2020 to 51% in 2024. The department continuously works to increase placement including a sufficient number of available licensed placements within the child’s home community for adolescents, sibling groups and children with disabilities.





Demetrius Starling, senior deputy director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Administration, addressed the department’s continued efforts to find innovative ways to serve and improve outcomes for children and families in Michigan. Starling said “Through hard work, dedication and continued focus on achieving positive outcomes for our children and families, MDHHS is making significant progress. Our staff remains committed to improving the safety and well-being of Michigan children.”



Federal court monitors have been tracking progress since a 2008 settlement agreement following a 2006 lawsuit filed against the former Michigan Department of Human Services by Children’s Rights. In 2019, the court approved the Michigan Implementation, Sustainability and Exit Plan.



In January 2024, many requirements in the settlement agreement were eliminated with a stipulated order signed by Judge Edmunds because of the significant and sustained progress made by MDHHS in numerous areas.



To view the latest federal court monitor report and other information, visit the provided link.