MDHHS Announces Priority Groups For COVID-19 Vaccine

December 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Following approval of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and shipments that began over the weekend, the state health department has released priority groups to receive vaccination.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday its phased approach for distribution of the vaccine. Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home. Residents of long-term care facilities are also included in this phase. Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries. Phase 1C includes people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 and older. Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all adults.



An MDHHS release states that vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins, and there may likely be overlap. Timing will be dependent on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the supply of the vaccine, how it is allocated to Michigan from the federal government, and the capacity to administer it to populations. Current estimates are that by late Spring 2021 there will be enough vaccine for everyone who is recommended to receive it.



There will be no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine, but health care providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The vaccine comes in 2 doses and Michiganders should receive both in order to have full protection.



The MDHHS also stresses that residents should continue to wear masks and socially distance themselves, even after receiving the vaccine.



Photo: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - AP / Morry Gash