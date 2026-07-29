MDARD Unveils "Good Food for Michigan Pledge" Amid Cyclospora Outbreak

July 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As cyclospora cases continue to rise across Michigan, the state's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and its partners on Tuesday unveiled what's called the "Good Food for Michigan Pledge," a commitment by food buyers, suppliers, and supporters to source more Michigan-grown foods.



It connects schools, hospitals, and other institutions with local food growers across the state.



"It's making sure that we're locally sourcing products. It creates real market demand for farmer's products. It drives economic activity in communities. But it makes sure even more importantly, healthy nutritious food is getting on plates here, in a way that benefits so many of us," MDARD Director Tim Boring said outside the Capitol.



Michigan health officials reported more than 10,000 cases of cyclospora statewide as of Wednesday.



Melanie Wong-Tran, a registered dietician, said locally produced food significantly decreases the risk of food-borne illnesses.



“Especially when you know where your food is coming from, you know your farmer, and you know about the growing practices they have,” Wong-Tran said.



Still in its first year, the Good Food for Michigan Project is already helping Bendle Public Schools near Flint, Dearborn Public Schools, and the UP’s Chippewa-Luce-Mackinac Community Action Agency get more fresh foods to students and seniors.



More information is linked below.