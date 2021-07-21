Consumer Stop-Use Order Issued For Purella Hand Sanitzers

July 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and other consumers across the state are being advised of a stop-use order for Purella hand sanitizers.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order for Purella brand hand sanitizer after finding the products do not protect the public and do not comply with the standards in the Michigan Weights and Measures Act.



MDARD Laboratory Division Director Craig VanBuren says hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as other viruses but to be considered effective, the products are required to have at least of 70% isopropyl alcohol or 60% ethyl alcohol. While primarily sold in Southeast Michigan, VanBuren says consumers visiting the area may have purchased it earlier and kept it in a cabinet for later use so they’re encouraging consumers to do a quick label check.



As part of its marketplace investigation, MDARD discovered the hand sanitizers did not meet the labeled alcohol content. The Purella brand stated it contained 75% isopropyl alcohol but testing confirmed it contained about 50%.



The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders means Purella brand hand sanitizers cannot be sold or used in the State of Michigan effective July 15th. The products may be returned to the place of purchase or properly disposed of in accordance with local ordinances.



