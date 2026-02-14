State Urging Caution When Buying & Using Pesticides

February 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are warning residents to avoid purchasing unregistered pesticides containing dichlorvos (DDVP) including brand names “Sniper” and “Nopest.”



Despite their potentially harmful health effects, “Sniper” and “Nopest” remain available for purchase via online marketplaces, where they are marketed as insecticides for home use. Those and other pesticides that contain highly concentrated DDVP are responsible for recent poisonings in Michigan.



Consumers should be aware that not all pesticides purchased online are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or are safe to use at home. Neither “Sniper” or “Nopest” are registered by EPA.



MDARD Director Tim Boring said “These recent cases are a serious reminder that unregistered or illegal pesticide products can pose significant risks to public health. MDARD urges residents to take simple steps, such as checking for an EPA registration number and following label directions, to protect themselves, their families and the environment.”



Pesticides are any substance used to kill or repel pests to reduce the damage they cause. They include disinfectants, fungicides, insecticides, herbicides and animal repellants.



If you become sick after being exposed to pesticides, contact Poison Control at 800-222-1222 or call your health care provider. If you become severely ill or have a hard time breathing, call 911 or go to the emergency room.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “We urge Michigan residents to use precaution when using pesticides to prevent harm to themselves, their family or pets. If you suspect pesticide poisoning, move to fresh air, remove any contaminated clothing, wash skin with soap and water, and seek medical attention.”



Pesticide poisoning symptoms include:

-Eye, nose and/or throat irritation.

-Headache.

-Nausea.

-Seizures.

-Shortness of breath.

-Skin irritation.

-Coma.

-Death.



Risk of pesticide poisoning depends on the following:

-Toxicity.

-Length of exposure.

-Amount of pesticide.

-Type of exposure, such as breathing it in, getting it in the eyes or on the skin, or eating or drinking it.





To avoid serious injury or illness when using pesticides:



-Purchase pesticides with an EPA Registration Number (“EPA Reg. No.”) and an EPA Establishment Number (“EPA Est. No.”) on the label. These are tested to make sure they do not cause major risks to human health or the environment when used as directed.



-Read and follow the label. Following label directions is the only safe way to use a pesticide.



-Wear required protective clothing and equipment such as gloves, eye protection or masks.

-Do not spray pesticides outdoors when it is windy.



-Wipe, rather than spray, disinfectant products indoors.



-Wash hands and clothing after using pesticides.



-Store pesticides in a safe place away from children and pets.





Residents who discover they have unregistered pesticides in their possession should immediately dispose of these products using the following steps:



-Wear protective clothing, gloves and a face mask, and double bag the bottle or container in heavy plastic.



-Add sand, dirt or kitty litter to the bag, if possible, especially if the bottle is leaking.



-Contact the local waste management company to find out where to safely dispose of the container.



-Do not let children or pets near the pesticide.



-Do not pour the pesticide down the drain.





Since 2001, there have been three confirmed unintentional pesticide-related deaths. While deaths from pesticides are rare, more than 2,700 total confirmed pesticide illnesses or injuries were reported in the past decade.



For more information about pesticides, visit the provided links.