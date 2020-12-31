MDARD Reports Successful Year, Despite Challenges

December 31, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A state official in charge of farms and food is looking back at their 2020 efforts that include fighting a mosquito-borne illness known to have existed in Livingston County.



Gary McDowell is the Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. Like so many others, McDowell has called this past year one of the most challenging of our lives that has tested us like no other. But despite those difficulties posed by COVID-19, McDowell says he was proud of the way that his department adapted and responded.



Early in the pandemic they were able to create, and then help distilleries create, needed hand sanitizers for both their staff and front line health care workers.



He said spring-time COVID also exposed massive structural cracks in Michigan’s food supply chain, creating a nightmare scenario. MDARD was able to reach out to commodity partners who, in turn, responded with enthusiasm and a sense of urgency, to help make sure food was getting to people in need. They also assisted local health departments in addressing hundreds of complaints of businesses not adhering to public health orders, particularly restaurants and others that sold food.



MDARDs efforts weren’t all food-related in 2020- McDowell said they also took steps towards mitigating the risks of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which has a history in Livingston County. As increased case counts in horses were shown across the state, MDARD worked with sister agencies to reduce administrator burdens that would slow down response to protect horse and human health. Though no cases were reported locally in 2020, Livingston County was still sprayed for EEE in September.





MDARD also worked to eliminate the bio-terrorism agent, Rolstonia, which found in some Michigan greenhouses. The dangerous bacteria was a credible threat to Michigan’s geranium, tomato, and potato crops.



McDowell believes MDARD and the state are set up to emerge stronger in 2021, as they have 4 points of emphasis for the coming year: pandemic recovery, climate change, housing and work initiatives, rural development opportunities.