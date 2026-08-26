MDARD: Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Farmed White-Tailed Deer

August 26, 2026

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting detections of chronic wasting disease in farmed white-tailed deer in three counties.



An infected two and a half-year-old deer was discovered in Calhoun County, an infected four-year-old deer was detected in Kent County, and a three-year-old deer was found in Mackinac County.



The first two herds were identified through the state’s CWD surveillance program for farmed deer and the third was found as part of trace investigations from the Calhoun County herd.



“These detections highlight why it is so vital to perform regular surveillance testing. Early detection allows for a prompt response, which helps limit the exposure of additional animals to this disease,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM.



“While regular CWD surveillance testing is central to response efforts, MDARD’s ongoing partnership with herd owners, hunters, and other state and federal partners is crucial to effectively managing this disease. Ensuring the health of Michigan’s farmed cervid population has been and continues to be a team effort.”



CWD is a progressive, fatal neurological disease that affects different cervid species, including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. CWD can be transmitted directly from one animal to another and indirectly through the environment. While an infected animal may appear healthy for months or years, it will eventually display abnormal behavior, progressive weight loss, and physical debilitation in the later stages of the disease.



The presence of CWD in farmed deer facilities is not new to Michigan; and prior to these latest detections, cases have been found across multiple counties, including Kent, Lake, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola counties.



As part of MDARD’s disease response, investigations are ongoing to rule out additional exposures to other farmed cervids.



Currently, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans. However, as a precaution, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that CWD-infected animals should not be consumed as food by either humans or domestic animals.



More information about CWD is linked below.