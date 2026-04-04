Local Shelters Receive Animal Welfare Fund Grants

April 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two local shelters received state grant funds to help support homeless pets throughout Michigan.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced $150,000 of Animal Welfare Fund grants to help registered Michigan animal shelters care for homeless pets.



Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton received $12,500, while the Genesee County Animal Control received $10,000.



State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said “MDARD has seen a steady increase in the number of animal welfare projects seeking funding through the Animal Welfare Fund and in the amount of funds being requested. These grants make a significant, positive impact on Michigan’s animals and the people who care for them. We hope Michigan taxpayers will continue to generously support animals waiting for their fur-ever home.”



Thanks to Michiganders who kindly checked the “Animal Welfare Fund” box on their annual state tax returns, MDARD will distribute $150,000 to 24 registered animal shelters throughout the state this year. The complete list includes:





Mid-Michigan

• Adopt-A-Pet, Inc. (Fenton): $12,500

• Bay County Animal Control Shelter: $3,500

• Genesee County Animal Control: $10,000

• Gratiot County Animal Shelter: $8,600



Northern Michigan

• Cheboygan County Humane Society: $6,300

• Great Lakes Humane Society (Traverse City): $5,000

• Manistee County Animal Shelter: $2,700

• Missaukee Humane Society: $9,700

• Second Chance Animal Shelter (Alpena): $5,000



Southeast Michigan

• Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (Dearborn): $7,500

• Friends of Companion Animals (Monroe): $1,000

• Great Lakes Rabbit Sanctuary, Inc. (Willis): $5,000

• Macomb County Animal Shelter: $10,000

• Sanilac County Humane Society, Inc.: $6,500



Southwest Michigan

• Calhoun County Animal Center, Inc.: $7,500

• Van Buren County Animal Control Shelter: $1,200

Statewide

• Michigan Association of Animal Control Officers: $8,000



West Michigan

• Bellwether Harbor Animal Shelter (Fremont): $3,750

• Harbor Humane Society (West Olive): $8,500

• Humane Society & Animal Rescue of Muskegon County: $6,200

• Kent County Animal Shelter: $750



Upper Peninsula

• Almost Home Animal Shelter (Quinnesec): $6,500

• Delta Animal Shelter: $6,800

• Help Orphaned Pets Everywhere (Ironwood): $7,500





Over 85% of the projects funded this year involved increasing a shelter’s capacity to provide spay/neuter services.



Some other innovative projects selected this year include:



-Increasing animal vaccination opportunities in underserved communities around the state.



-Helping a registered shelter just for rabbits support costs for spay/neuter services.



-Expanding pet retention initiatives by supporting access to microchips and microchip scanners.



Grants through Michigan’s Animal Welfare Fund help shelters finance spay/neuter programs, educate others about proper animal care, train staff, and provide the means for maintaining animal health throughout local communities. Collectively, the efforts help shelters to adopt out more animals and promote animal health and welfare in their communities.



It’s all made possible by charitable Michiganders checking the fund’s box on Form 4642, Voluntary Contributions Schedule, on their state tax returns.

100% of contributions made to the fund goes directly to registered Michigan animal shelters to help them better care for local animals and support their broader community. Since 2010, MDARD has distributed more than $2.1 million to over 357 animal shelters.



A release states “The generosity of Michigan taxpayers makes the beneficial projects, programs, and services provided by registered shelters across the state possible. For more information on the Animal Welfare Fund, how to contribute, and stories from past grant recipients, visit MDARD’s Animal Welfare Fund page”. That link is provided.