Anthony McRae - A History

February 15, 2023

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com



In 2019, McRae plead guilty and was not allowed to carry a weapon.



He did not have a CPL and was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony. It would be later reduced to a misdemeanor and McRae got 18 months on probation.



McRae’s Lansing neighbors report hearing gun shots from his home. Investigators did uncover evidence of threats made in another state. In his pocket Monday night, officers found a note that included threats to two schools in Ewing, New Jersey, where the shooter used to live.



Out of an abundance of caution, the district did not hold classes Monday but said there is no evidence of a threat.



Ewing police said McRae had a history of mental health problems and neighbors say the gunman’s father rarely spoke of his son.