McClements Farm Opens Near Brighton's Imagination Station

June 27, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new candy and produce shop is open near Brighton's Imagination Station. A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at McClements Farm on Mill Pond Lane.



"We have freeze-dried candies and fruit currently. We're also sourcing local products, like peanut butter, jam, pickles, honey and maple syrup, all from Michigan companies. As local as we can get them," says co-owner Elyse Moore.



Moore says parents bringing their children to Imagination Station can expect to see her employees handing out samples.



"I just absolutely love the community here," says Moore. "We have a lot of merchants down here who are super helpful, encouraging to each other and always coming up with new ideas for how we can build our traffic and our community."



McClements Farm is open Tuesday through Saturday, and is also a regular at the Brighton farmer's market.