Michigan Senate Votes To Extend FOIA Law To Governor & Legislature

June 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Senate has voted to expand the state’s Freedom of Information Act or FOIA to legislators and the Governor’s office.



Both are currently exempt under current law.



Senate Bills 669 and 670 were sponsored by Southfield Democrat Jeremy Moss and Senator Ed McBroom, a Vulcan Republican.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said “This historic vote by the Michigan Senate to extend the state’s public records and FOIA laws to the Governor and Legislature is a significant step forward for our pro-transparency agenda – one that’s long overdue. In fact, Michigan is one of only two states that exempts the Governor from FOIA and one of just eight states where the Legislature is explicitly exempt. It’s time for that to change”.



Michigan Advance reports that “Michigan was previously ranked dead last in the U.S. for government integrity. In a 2015 report from the Center for Public Integrity, Michigan failed in 10 out of 13 categories including public access to information, executive accountability, and legislative accountability”.



The bills now head to the House.



Photo: SEMCOG