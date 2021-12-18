Three Area Residents Appointed To State Boards

December 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A trio of area residents has been appointed to state boards and commissions.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointments earlier this week.



Emily McDonough, of Williamston, was reappointed to the Data Collection Agency Governing Board. The Board is responsible for the determination of workers’ compensation data requirements for establishing workers’ disability compensation insurance rates. McDonough currently works as the administrator for Funds Administration and Self-Insured Program Division in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Her appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.



Christopher Bommarito, also of Williamston, and Brandon Giroux, of Northville, were both put on the Task Force on Forensic Science. Bommarito is the president and chief forensic scientist of Forensic Science Consultants, Inc., and Giroux is the president of Giroux Forensic, Inc., and Forensic Assurance, Inc.



The Task Force on Forensic Science, according to a release, was created by an executive order of the Governor earlier this year. Its mission is to review the state of forensic science in Michigan and recommend methodology improvements, processes to address misconduct, and procedures to update stakeholders on developments in forensic science. Bommarito and Giroux’s appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.