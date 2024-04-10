McConeghy Announces Retirement from Brighton Area Chamber

April 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced the upcoming retirement of Pamela McConeghy after over 23 years of exemplary leadership.



The Board of Directors expresses profound gratitude for Pam’s invaluable contributions, dedication, and vision that have shaped the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce into the thriving organization it is today.



She will be retiring in August of this year, and Gavin Johnson, former principal at Brighton High School, will assume the position of President & CEO beginning July 29, 2024.



Throughout Pam McConeghy’s tenure, she demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Chamber’s mission and values, fostering a culture of innovation, integrity, servant leadership and excellence.



Under her guidance, the Chamber achieved significant milestones, expanded its reach, and forged enduring partnerships, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.



Pam stated, “It was my privilege and honor to work for such a wonderful organization. To run a chamber during the recession and COVID-19 only strengthened my commitment to fight the good fight for our membership. It has been a complete life-changing honor for me to serve.”



Pam has served the Chamber for over two decades," said Kate Lawrence, Chairman of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber Board.



"We are immensely grateful for her visionary leadership, tireless dedication, and profound impact on our organization. Her legacy will continue to inspire us as we embark on the next chapter of the Chamber’s journey."



In light of Pam’s retirement, Gavin Johnson, former Brighton High School Principal, has been hired as the new President & CEO, effective July 29, 2024.



With an extensive background in education, working with families, students, events, sponsors and businesses, Gavin brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and a deep understanding of core values and objectives.



"I am deeply humbled and extremely excited to be selected as the next Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. Filling Pam's shoes will be a challenge, but I promise that I will pour my heart and soul into this position and look forward to serving the business and civic interests of the community that I love."



The Chamber looks forward to a seamless transition and is confident that under Gavin’s leadership, it will continue to thrive and fulfill its mission.



Prepared by: Kate Lawrence, Chairman of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber Board of Directors