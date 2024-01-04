Guardrail Repair On McCaslin Lake Road

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A guardrail repair is scheduled in Argentine Township today that could impact traffic for some motorists.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be repairing the guardrail on McCaslin Lake Road between Silver Lake Road and Finch Drive from 7:30am to 1:30pm.



The Road Commission advises McCaslin Lake Road will be closed to thru traffic in the area and motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.