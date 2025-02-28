McCabe Road Bridge Over Huron River To Be Replaced In 2026

February 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A much-anticipated bridge replacement project is officially on the books next year in Green Oak Township.



Work will begin next spring to replace the McCabe Road bridge over the Huron River.



As part of the project, the Livingston County Road Commission, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, will temporarily close Huron River user access beneath the McCabe Road bridge next summer of 2026 and then again in the early fall of 2026.



The bridge has been closed to traffic since April of 2019 - much to the dismay of Green Oak Township residents. Some have voiced safety concerns over the years.



Work includes a full bridge replacement with the placement of fieldstone riprap.



Access for paddlers on the Huron River will be temporarily closed beneath McCabe Road for approximately 5 days in the summer of 2026, while the bridge beams are being removed.



In late summer/early fall of 2026, the Huron River will again be temporarily closed to paddlers at McCabe Road for placement of the new bridge beams.



The temporary river closures are considered a de minimis impact finding under Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966.



As construction draws near, signs will be posted at various portages along the Huron River to notify users of the temporary restriction at McCabe Road.



Questions and comments can be directed to Project Manager Charlie Stein at Charles.Stein@aecom.com.



Photo: www.historicbridges.org - Nathan Holth