McCabe Road Bridge Over Huron River To Close

April 3, 2019

An aging bridge in need of repairs in Green Oak Township is slated to close tomorrow, until further notice.



The McCabe Road bridge over the Huron River will be closed to vehicular traffic starting tomorrow. The Livingston County Road Commission says the single lane bridge has been the subject of more frequent inspection and analysis due to its age and condition. The bridge is likely to remain closed during further detailed evaluation. The bridge was constructed in 1930 and had a major rehabilitation in 1953. The road has a traffic volume of 300 vehicles per day. The Road Commission has requested state funding to replace the bridge for the last several years but says the application process has not been successful due to the statewide bridge problem in Michigan. The Road Commission says it will evaluate whether the bridge can be re-opened with further temporary repairs or whether it will remain closed until funding can be identified. The current cost estimate to replace the bridge is $2 (m) million.



Signs will be placed to alert motorists of the closure. The detour will be Silver Lake Road to Evergreen Road to McCabe Road. Photo: www.historicbridges.org. (JM)