Mackinac Bridge View Park Building Dedicated To Former MBA Chairman Bill Gnodtke

July 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





During a special meeting in St. Ignace Tuesday, the Mackinac Bridge Authority dedicated the building at Bridge View Park in honor of Bill Gnodtke – the longtime former authority member and chairman.



During the meeting, held at the iron worker memorial at the park in St. Ignace, the authority members passed a resolution marking the dedication.



Invited guests spoke of Gnodtke’s many years of service and stewardship of the Mighty Mac.



Speakers included State Sen. John Damoose; Gnodkte’s son, John Gnodtke; former MBA Vice Chair Barbara Brown; MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack; former MBA Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney; current MBA Vice Chair Bill Milliken and representatives for U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, and State Reps. Parker Fairbairn and Cam Cavitt.



John Gnodtke said “Even after leaving the MBA, his heart remained with this bridge. Our world needs more public servants, and not just in government, and we all should thank and recognize more often those who sincerely strive to serve others.”



Senator Damoose commented “In the end, Bill Gnodtke strengthened Michigan in two enduring ways: he protected one of its greatest landmarks, the Mackinac Bridge, and he built up the people who would carry this institution forward”.



MDOT posted a video of the event on its YouTube channel. That link is provided.



Gnodtke was appointed to serve on the MBA in 1997 by Governor John Engler and was re-appointed by Governor Jennifer Granholm and Governor Rick Snyder. He completed his term on the MBA in 2018, having served 21 years, with 16 as chairman.



More information about Gnodtke’s life and service is available in his obituary in the bottom link.