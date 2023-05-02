Un-Official Results For May 2nd Special Election
May 2, 2023
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Voters supported ballot proposals for three area school districts in Tuesday’s special election.
Voters approved a non-homestead operating millage renewal for Hartland Consolidated Schools.
Voters in both Livingston and Washtenaw Counties approved a non-homestead operating millage renewal for Whitmore Lake Public Schools.
A sinking fund proposal for infrastructure improvements and repairs for Webberville Community Schools narrowly passed.
All results are un-official until certified by the Board of Canvassers and can be viewed on the Livingston County Clerk’s website. That link is provided.