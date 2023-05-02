Un-Official Results For May 2nd Special Election

May 2, 2023

Voters supported ballot proposals for three area school districts in Tuesday’s special election.



Voters approved a non-homestead operating millage renewal for Hartland Consolidated Schools.



Voters in both Livingston and Washtenaw Counties approved a non-homestead operating millage renewal for Whitmore Lake Public Schools.



A sinking fund proposal for infrastructure improvements and repairs for Webberville Community Schools narrowly passed.



All results are un-official until certified by the Board of Canvassers and can be viewed on the Livingston County Clerk’s website. That link is provided.