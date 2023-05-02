Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Voters supported ballot proposals for three area school districts in Tuesday’s special election.

Voters approved a non-homestead operating millage renewal for Hartland Consolidated Schools.

Voters in both Livingston and Washtenaw Counties approved a non-homestead operating millage renewal for Whitmore Lake Public Schools.

A sinking fund proposal for infrastructure improvements and repairs for Webberville Community Schools narrowly passed.

All results are un-official until certified by the Board of Canvassers and can be viewed on the Livingston County Clerk’s website. That link is provided.