May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

May 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorcycle safety is said to be a two-way street and Livingston County riders and drivers are being reminded to do their part.



May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month but across Michigan, the Secretary of State’s "Look Twice - Save a Life" program aims to promote motorcycle awareness, safety, and education for motorists. A press release states that the simple act of taking a second look before making a turn or double-checking blind spots can prevent crashes and save lives.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said though it is commonly thought that motorcyclist crashes occur most often on highways, 84% of motorcycle-vehicle crashes actually happen on city streets. She’s urging motorists to remain aware of motorcyclists at all times but especially in high-risk situations, including when changing lanes or making a left turn.



The National Safety Council reported that in 2017, motorcyclists accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities and 28% of riders who died in a motorcycle crash in 2017 were alcohol-impaired.



More information is available through the provided link.



Photo: National Safety Council.