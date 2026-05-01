May Is Mental Health Awareness Month

May 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





May is Mental Health Awareness Month.



In recognition, the Livingston County Mental Health Awareness Workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative has launched a calendar of events, activities, and trainings aimed to reduce mental health stigma and provide mental health resources.



Each May, the workgroup works collaboratively to host events to foster connection, educate, and encourage conversations around mental health. There are a variety of events for different age groups and interests.



Livingston County Mental Health Awareness Workgroup Chair Connie Conklin said “We are shifting from awareness to action, ensuring that everyone in our community knows they are not alone and that support is available. We hope you will join us at one of our events”.



All events are free and open to the public. However, registration is required for some of the events as space is limited.



Registration details can be found on the Mental Health Awareness Calendar, attached, or by visiting the Mental Health Awareness webpage. That link is provided.



Mental Health Awareness activities include:



● Movie Showing - “Luca”, special thanks to our sponsor: Howell Carnegie Library

● Trainings - VA SAVE, QPR, and Mental Health First Aid

● Youth Perspective - Student Panel and Youth Art Voice

● Share Experience - CMH Town Hall

● Craft

● 5K Run and Walk

● Support Groups - Teen Grief and Loss and Parents Together





About Livingston County Mental Health Awareness Workgroup:



The workgroup comprises of community members, organizations, non-profits, local government, and schools who work together to ensure all county residents are represented and gaps are addressed through cultivating a community of mental wellness and resilience in Livingston County to promote mental health awareness and implement effective suicide prevention.