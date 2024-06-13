May Home Sales Reveal More Choices in Livingston County

June 13, 2024

Year-over-year home sales in Livingston County dipped slightly last month, though the median sales price is up to nearly $380,000.



However, Realcomp's Karen Kage insists the housing market is getting better despite seven percent mortgage rates.



"Our inventory is up over 15 percent, and everything in our business starts with that. It all starts with inventory. When there are more homes on the market, then the sales will rise because there's more for people to choose from. That's where it needs to begin," says Kage.



Homes in Livingston County are typically sold within 25-30 days, meaning buyers are moving extremely fast once they find something they like.



"That indicates just how people are coming in and making a decision quickly because maybe they don't have a lot to choose from, and they don't want to lose out on that opportunity," Kage added.



You can read the full report below.