Close Ballot Proposals In Tuesday's May 5th Special Election

May 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some close ballot proposals across the WHMI listening area in Tuesday’s Special Election.



A fire protection and EMS millage increase passed by 91 votes for the Stockbridge Area Emergency Services Authority or S.A.E.S.A. That was decided by voters in Ingham and Jackson Counties.



Morrice Area Schools Operating Millage Proposal was defeated by voters in Shiawassee and Ingham Counties by 33 votes.



A $99.9 (m) million bond proposal for the Ingham County Intermediate School District passed. That was decided by voters in Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, and Clinton Counties.





In Genesee County, some proposals were also close with voters mostly split.





Grand Blanc Community Schools School Improvement Bond passed with 51.69% of the vote.



Linden Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage was defeated with 51.06% of the vote.



Flushing Township Police Operating Millage Renewal and Increase passed with 62.13% of the vote.



Links to un-official election results are provided.