Maxfield Road To Close Next Week Between Hyne & Commerce Roads

August 7, 2019

The next phase of a road project in Brighton Township is scheduled to begin next week.



The Livingston County Road Commission issued another construction advisory for work that will be done on Maxfield Road between Hyne Road and Commerce Road. It’s scheduled to begin next Monday, August 12th from 6am to 5pm and continue through next Friday during the same time frame. At the beginning of the month, some closures were needed so that crews could perform drainage work in preparation for a new limestone surface. Work next week involves spreading, grading and compacting limestone along Maxfield Road.



The work will be done under flagger control. The Road Commission advises that local traffic will have access but long delays are expected. Signs advising of the upcoming closure are in place. (JM)