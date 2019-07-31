Maxfield Road Work In Brighton Township Starts Tomorrow

July 31, 2019

A Brighton Township road project expected to cause long delays is starting up tomorrow.



The Livingston County Road Commission issued a revised construction advisory for work that will be done on Maxfield Road between Hyne Road and Commerce Road tomorrow and Friday, between 7am and 4pm on both days. The work was originally scheduled to take place today and Tuesday. Crews will be performing drainage work in preparation for a new limestone surface.



The work will be done under flagger control on both days and Maxfield Road will be open to thru traffic but long delays are expected. The Road Commission is encouraging motorists to find an alternate route. (JM)