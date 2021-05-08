Road Closure In Hartland Township Monday

May 8, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some motorists might need to find alternate routes due to a road closure next week in Hartland Township.



Maxfield Road will be closed between Maxfield Boulevard and Renfrew Court starting around 8am Monday. The closure is only expected to last for one day, with work expected to be completed by 5pm. The Livingston County Road Commission says the closure is needed to repair a dip in the road. Work involves removing existing asphalt and repaving.



The road will be completely closed but local traffic will have access to address 1598 to the south and 1660 to the north. Motorists are being advised to find alternate routes. Signs advising of the closure are in place.