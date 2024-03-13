Docuseries Highlights Mysterious Disappearance Of Local Teen In Aruba

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new docuseries is highlighting a cold case involving the disappearance of a Brighton Township teen two decades ago in Aruba.



A new docuseries titled “Never Seen Again” debuted Tuesday on Paramount+ that focuses on cases in which individuals simply disappear. The first two episodes feature the story of 14-year-old Max Devries and are titled “Nightmare in Paradise”. The description states “authorities label it an accident; the truth may be much darker”.



The family went on vacation to Aruba in 2004. Max vanished on a jet ski ride with a fellow guest staying at the hotel. The family had made friends with an American man and his adoptive son. Max was determined to be lost at sea on May 12th, 2004. The man was recovered from the water. He reportedly said their jet-ski’s stalled, it was difficult to hold on, and Max floated away in the waves. The man also apparently had scratch marks, which he claimed were from trying to climb back on the jet ski.



The family wants the FBI to re-open the case, which was shelved in 2008. Former Livonia Police Detective Cory Williams is featured in the documentary and believes there was evidence of foul play, as well as inconsistences in the man’s story.



A "Max to the Millions" website was created in his memory after the tragedy. He was a student at Scranton Middle School and died 18 months after his father died of a heart attack. Max’s birthday is April 18th. The website states that “Everybody knows of Natalee Holloway, few know of Max DeVries. Max was lost almost one year before Natalee went missing”.