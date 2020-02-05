Mattress Fundraiser Will Support Whitmore Lake Music Programs

February 5, 2020

An upcoming fundraiser for an area school district will use mattresses to help support music programs.



The Whitmore Lake Music Programs Mattress Fundraiser will be held at Whitmore Lake High School on Saturday, February 29th. The one-day event will transform the high school into a mattress showroom, with 25 different styles on display in all sizes and styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. Brands that come with full factory warranties and are made to order will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Whitmore Lake’s Music Programs will benefit from every purchase.



The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions, first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day and, to date, the company has given back over $40(m) million. The upcoming fundraiser will take place from 10am to 5pm. More information can be found through the link below. (DK)