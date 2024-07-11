Man Charged With Break-In, Damage At Water Plant

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man has been charged in connection with a break-in and damage at a water plant in western Washtenaw County, near Chelsea.



33-year-old Matthew Gary Tieppo of Belleville has been arraigned on felony charges including breaking and entering, trespassing, and malicious destruction of a building causing between $1,000 and $20,000 in damage. Bond was set at $25,000 and he’s due back in court next week.



A security breach at the plant was discovered Monday morning and Tieppo was arrested. Damage was done to the interior including tampering of the controls system. Tieppo allegedly gained entry onto the property by cutting through a barbed wire fence. Upon entering the plant, police said he spray-painted the windows and created a makeshift bed from items in the building.



Meanwhile, a “do not drink water” advisory has been lifted after samples collected met state water quality standards.



Some actions taken by the township included purging the water storage tanks, replacing treatment chemicals, inspecting plant components, testing plant operations, repairing damaged components, flushing water mains, and securing the plant site. Sylvan Township said it will continue to work with state officials to increase the security at the water treatment plant.