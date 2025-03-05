Former Youth Pastor Facing Felony Charges

March 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Story has been updated:





A former youth pastor at a local church is facing multiple felony charges - including distributing obscene matter to a child.



44-year-old Matthew Allen Swider is facing nine charges that include using a computer to commit a crime, tampering with evidence in a criminal case, and distributing obscene matter to a child. The listed offense date is November 26th, 2024. He’s currently free on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.



It appears those charges are not related to alleged misconduct when Swider was at Community Bible Church on Grand River in Brighton.



The church issued a statement that reads “On December 9, 2024 Community Bible Church (CBC) was notified about an investigation by law enforcement involving one of our now former employees, Matthew Swider. This was the first time we heard about any issues regarding Mr. Swider engaging in serious misconduct. We have completely and proactively cooperated with law enforcement since that time. December 9, 2024, was also Mr. Swider's last day of employment with CBC”.



As part of the church’s due diligence, it says they turned Swider's CBC-issued computer over to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for forensic analysis and nothing criminal was contained on the computer. Officials said the Office continued its investigation and pursued criminal charges against Swider on matters unrelated to his employment at CBC or any current or past CBC members.



Since then, the church says it has spoken with membership about any concerns they may have had with Swider. To that end, the church said it contracted with an independent third-party law firm to help them with a comprehensive internal investigation.



Officials stressed “At no time, in the past or present, has anyone come forward with any criminal, illegal or serious misconduct concerns involving CBC or Mr. Swider. Law enforcement has informed us that the charges Mr. Swider faces are unrelated to his work at CBC and none of our past or current membership is involved.



In the event someone does have concerns involving illegal activity or serious misconduct regarding Mr. Swider, we strongly encourage them to contact law enforcement immediately. We will work with the proper authorities to continue to ensure our membership and the community are safe”.



A December 19th, 2024 communication that was issued to membership and provided to WHMI is attached.





CORRECTION:



Court records displayed two different cases for Matthew Swider. A prior criminal sexual conduct case was listed for Matthew Robert Swider - not Matthew Allen Swider - as WHMI initially reported.



Matthew Allen Swider is due back in 53rd District Court for a probable cause conference April 1st.