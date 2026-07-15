Deceased Male Found Believed To Be Missing/Endangered Person

July 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A deceased male found in Genoa Township Wednesday afternoon is believed to be a man reported missing/endangered earlier this month.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office began investigating a missing endangered person complaint reported on July 8th. At approximately 8:50pm, Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a missing and possibly endangered male at a residence in the 800 block of Westbury Boulevard in Genoa Township. The individual was later identified as Matthew Joseph Paupore.



After speaking with several family members and friends, a release states Deputies developed concern for Paupore’s safety and made entry into his home. Once inside, Deputies located two notes indicating he may have intended to harm himself. The Sheriff's Office deployed its K9 unit and drone team to search the surrounding area; however, initial search efforts were unsuccessful due to dense weeds and heavy tree cover. Additional searches were conducted on July 9th and July 11th without success.



On Wednesday, July 15th Detectives from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were contacted by residents of the Westbury community reporting a foul odor in the area of the complex. Detectives responded to the scene, and at approximately 2:11pm, discovered the body of a deceased male in heavy weeds approximately 20 yards off White Horse Lane.



An on-scene investigation revealed that the deceased's clothing matched what Paupore was last seen wearing prior to his disappearance. A firearm recovered at the scene matched a pistol missing from Matthew's home.



Preliminary findings indicate the male died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The Sherrif's Office says based on the investigation, it is believed the deceased may be Matthew Paupore, though further investigation is needed to confirm his identity.



The deceased was transported by the Livingston County Medical Examiner's Investigator to University of Michigan Health–Sparrow.



The incident remains under active investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lapeer County Search and Rescue, Livingston County EMS, and the Brighton Area Fire Department.