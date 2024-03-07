McGivney Appointed New Chief Livingston County Judge

March 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new chief judge has been appointed for Livingston County.



An order from the Michigan Supreme Court states the honorable Matthew J. McGivney has been appointed as chief judge of the 44th Circuit Court and the 53rd District Court for a term beginning on March 18th lasting through December 31st, 2025.



McGivney was originally appointed to the bench by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2019, elected in 2020 to complete the partial term of his predecessor, and then re-elected in 2022 to a full six-year term.



McGivney currently serves as the Presiding Judge of the Family Division of the Circuit Court, as well as the Chief Judge Pro Tempore of the 44th Circuit and 53rd District Courts. He also presides over the Juvenile Drug Treatment Court – a specialty problem-solving court focusing on treatment and rehabilitation of non-violent juvenile offenders.



Prior to taking the bench in 2019, McGivney worked as a litigator and as a transactional attorney in private practice for seventeen years.



McGivney will take over in the new role following the pending retirement of longtime Judge Michael Hatty.



Hatty earlier announced that after much consideration, he’s decided to resign his seat on the bench, effective at the end of the day on March 17th. He was appointed to the bench in 2009.