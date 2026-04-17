Pontiac Man Accused Of Possessing Thousands Of Child Porn Images

April 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is being held in the Oakland County Jail after his arrest for possessing thousands of pornographic images involving children.



42-year-old Matthew Brockway Kliewer was arraigned in Pontiac’s 50th District Court on a six-count felony warrant for child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession.



Kliewer was arrested Monday at his home in the 500 block of Madison Ave. Deputies were originally dispatched to the home to conduct a welfare check after Kliewer told dispatchers that his mother’s breathing was irregular and she was drifting in and out of consciousness. The mother was taken to the hospital where she died on Monday. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.



While at the home, deputies observed printed images of child pornography in plain view. A search warrant was obtained, and additional pornographic images and other related items were found.



Detectives confiscated the images as well as various electronic devices from the home including computers, gaming systems and a cell phone. Detectives said thousands of images were stored on various electronic devices.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “I appreciate the diligence and attention to detail of our deputies who while they were checking on the welfare of an elderly woman, who sadly passed, were able to see in plain view very disturbing child sexually abusive material. The terrible toll this takes on children must be laid at the door of the perpetrators.”



Kliewer is to appear before Judge Cynthia Walker for a probable cause conference on April 28th.



Bond was set at $75,000 cash, surety, or 10%. He is to wear an electronic tether upon his release. A conviction on the charge carries up to 10 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.