Matching Money Monday Raises More Than $360,000

December 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Officials say a recent annual fundraising event reminded them why they do the work they do and why they love this community.



The Livingston County United Way’s 13th annual Matching Money Monday took place December 7th and a record number of sponsors came forward to provide the match for the event. 32 sponsors provided $207,684 to match all of the donations that came in on Monday. Officials said a remarkable 472 people braved the cold or logged in from home to donate $155,895. Although pending a final audit process, a total of $363,579 was raised to help sustain the programs and services that the United Way supports.



The event was said to be more important than ever as all donations raised from Matching Money Monday will go directly toward helping local families struggling to stay healthy, put food on their tables, keep their lights and heat on, and a roof over their heads.



Officials say 2020 has been a rough year and many people have had challenges and stress over the uncertainty as well as moments of disappointment over lost traditions and connections. Matching Money Monday is typically an indoor event with coffee, cookies and conversation but this year, the event had to be moved outdoors to the United Way parking lot and held as a drive-thru event. Many donors sat in their cars and stuck around to chat and socialize with staff and the Board of Directors – which officials said really highlighted the fact that everyone needs to connect with others right now. Masks were worn and social distancing guidelines were practiced.



Executive Director Anne Rennie thanked everyone who made the day possible – saying their generosity and commitment to making a difference in the community made them both humbled and proud.