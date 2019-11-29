Matching Money Monday Set For December 9th

November 29, 2019

An opportunity is approaching for area residents to greatly increase the impact of their holiday generosity.



The Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday is set for Monday, December 9th to help the organization that helps strengthen the community. Thanks to generous donors, donations will be matched up to the total funds available. Officials say the money that is raised will stay in Livingston County to help a variety of families in multiple ways including crucial programs like nutritious food in local pantries, utility and shelter assistance and an eviction diversion program.



Those looking to make a donation on Matching Money Monday can do so in person at the Livingston County United Way office on Dorr Road in Genoa Township, which will be open from 7am to 7pm that day. The Brighton, Howell, and Hartland Area Chambers of Commerce will also be open during business hours along with many other businesses across the county.



Giving can also be done online at www.lcunitedway.org or by phone. More information and a complete list of locations can be found through the link below. Anne Rennie is the new Executive Director of the Livingston County United Way and will also be a guest this Sunday morning at 8:30 on WHMI’s Viewpoint. (JK)