Matching Money Monday Set For December 7

November 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An annual event will again give area residents a chance to maximize their holiday giving.



The Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday is scheduled for December 7th. This yearly event was born from the 2008 recession when the needs of the community were higher than the funding the United Way had available to help. Twelve years later, Matching Money Monday is the largest single day fundraiser in Livingston County. Campaign sponsors, coming from all walks of life including businesses, organizations, and families, have pledged to throw in and match donations that come in from the public on that day, effectively doubling one’s giving. Funds raised are used to help assist families with basic needs like food, shelter and utilities.



Campaign Co-Chair Rick Todd says it shows people coming together to help meet the needs of hundreds, if not thousands of families in Livingston County.



Penny Murphy, the campaign’s other Co-Chair, said preparing this year’s event, like much else, has been a challenge during the pandemic. She said with so many people unemployed or working from home, they haven’t had the avenues for getting funds that they’ve had in the past. Murphy said she hopes they see results that allow them to help everybody who needs it.



Todd challenged businesses, school districts, and municipalities that can to get involved and have some fun with it while helping others.



Donations may be made in-person, by mail, online, or by phone. Due to COVID-19, there will only be one physical drop-off location this year: The Livingston County United Way’s office at 2890 Dorr Road, in Genoa Township. Interested donors can make that drop off while staying in their vehicle between 7am and 7pm on the 7th. For more information on the United Way and Matching Money Monday, visit their website, www.lcunitedway.org.



(Photo - Livingston County United Way Facebook)