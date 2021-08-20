Mast Road Bridge Reopened

August 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s been a long summer of construction for some motorists but a bridge preservation project is finally done – for the most part.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission announced yesterday that the Mast Road Bridge over the Huron River on the border of the City of Dexter and Webster Township has reopened.



The project got underway in May and will help extend the life of the structure. Expansion joints were replaced, which allows the bridge to accommodate for external forces like temperature or heavy loads. New end-walls were also added to provide better attachment for the guardrails. The original estimated completion date for the work was the end of July.



The Road Commission advises that the project contractor will be returning in a few weeks to seal the concrete. That work will involve temporary lane restrictions but should only take a few days to complete.



