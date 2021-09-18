Lane Restrictions Next Week For Mast Road Bridge

September 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bridge preservation project is nearing the final stages but motorists and commuters should prepare to encounter some lane restrictions next week.



The work is part of the Mast Road Bridge project over the Huron River on the border of the City of Dexter and Webster Township. The Washtenaw County Road Commission announced that the contractor has just one remaining piece of work left before the project will be complete and it’s excited about how the project is progressing.



The Commission advises that next week, the contractor will be back out to apply a concrete sealant to the bridge. The road will not be closed but delays are likely due to lane closures. The work will be conducted under lane restrictions, with traffic being controlled by flaggers. Motorists, emergency services and others are being advised to use alternate routes. It’s anticipated that the work will be complete by the end of next week but everything is weather dependent.



The project got underway in May and will help extend the life of the structure. Expansion joints were replaced, which allows the bridge to accommodate external forces like temperature or heavy loads. New end-walls were also added to provide better attachment for the guardrails. The original estimated completion date for the work was the end of July. The bridge re-opened to traffic in mid-August.



A link to the project page is provided.