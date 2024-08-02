Mason Woman Critical, Two Others Injured in Crash Near Dansville

August 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports a Mason woman is in critical condition following a two-car crash near Dansville Thursday evening.



It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Howell Road and N. Williamston Road.



A 28-year-old female from Dansville traveling westbound on W. Howell Road struck a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old female from Mason who failed to yield at the Howell Rd. intersection while traveling south on N. Williamston Road.



The 40-year-old Mason resident was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Her 77-year-old mother was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.



The crash is being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.