Mason Sun Dried Music Festival Returns Next Weekend

August 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Thousands of music lovers will once again fill the streets of historic downtown Mason as the 17th Annual Sun Dried Music Festival returns for three full days of live music, shopping, food, family fun, and community celebration next weekend.



For seventeen years, the Mason Sun Dried Music Festival has been more than a music festival, it has become a beloved community tradition. From August 28th to 30th, downtown Mason will once again “come alive with incredible entertainment, local flavor, and the unmistakable small-town charm that continues to bring visitors from across Mid-Michigan year after year”.



Presented by Wolverine Engineers & Surveyors, the Sun Dried Music Festival is a free, nonprofit community event dedicated to bringing people together through Music. Community. Tradition.

Each year, the festival transforms downtown Mason into a vibrant destination where families, friends, neighbors, and visitors gather to enjoy outstanding entertainment while supporting local businesses, organizations, and the community that makes Mason such a special place.



This year's Main Stage lineup features a mix of local favorites and regional performers, including Madison Olivia, Homespun, Kaelee & Matt Foreman, Generator, Sea Cruisers, Swamp Gas, School of Rock, The Pocket, Root Doctor, Almost Stellar, and Global Village.



Festival attendees can also enjoy performances on the Second Stage featuring Overtone, Conflict Alert, Probably Reptiles, and 11 Across, offering live music throughout the weekend for every musical taste.



Beyond the music, festivalgoers can experience everything that has made Sun Dried a summertime tradition, including:



● Delicious local food vendors

● Artisan, craft, retail, and community vendors

● The Sun Dried Beer Tent

● Boss Cider, featuring one of its most popular ciders along with the debut of the exclusive Sun Dried Seltzer

● RailTime Adventures Kids Entertainment Area

● Saturday Cornhole Tournament

● Community organizations and sponsor exhibits

● Shopping and dining throughout historic downtown Mason



The weekend concludes Sunday with the annual community worship service hosted by the Mason Area Ministerial Association.



Sharla Horton, Treasurer and Co-Organizer of the Mason Sun Dried Music Festival, said "Sun Dried has always been about more than music. It's about bringing people together, supporting our local businesses, creating memories with family and friends, and celebrating everything that makes our community special. Every year we're reminded that what truly makes this festival unforgettable isn't just who's on stage—it's the people who fill our downtown with energy, laughter, and community spirit. We're incredibly grateful to our volunteers, sponsors, musicians, vendors, and everyone who continues to make Sun Dried a tradition worth celebrating."



Horton noted they’ve added some new things this year. Among them is that the Star Spangled Banner will be before entertainment kicks off Friday and Saturday; more vendors have been added, and they’ve increased their cornhole tournament option for more people to play. Friday night features a country theme, while Saturday is dubbed “Rock the Block” and features a mix of everything.



Horton teased that they’ll have some amazing news they’ll announce at this year’s festival about next year’s event in that they’ve secured some incredible talent for next year.



Horton told WHMI “If you’ve never been to downtown Mason, we’re like a Hallmark community – we have this beautiful square downtown that is just a picture of perfect, in my opinion. I think a hallmark movie could be filmed here”.



Horton said the goal is to continue to create the community that they've created. She said “ya know, our world can be tough at times whether you’re an executive or CEO or flipping burgers and McDonalds - the world is tough. We just want to create a space where people can come and they can just enjoy the weekend - good music, good food, friends, community - everybody just kind of banding together no matter what’s going on in the world and just let that go for a while and, enjoy the day and be together”.

Horton noted that planning takes place year-round, right after the festival concludes and it’s an all-volunteer effort. She said while the festival is free, the beer tent is $5 to get in and they’re trying to keep everything as affordable as they can for as long as they can – adding donations are always welcome and very much appreciated.



The festival extended its “sincere appreciation to its Presenting Sponsor, Wolverine Engineers & Surveyors, whose continued commitment has helped make the Sun Dried Music Festival a Mason tradition for seventeen years”.



Additional thanks went out to Oracle Financial Solutions, the Mason Downtown Development Authority, Xfinity, Commercial Bank, Eaton Rapids Medical Center, MMR, and the many businesses, organizations, volunteers, and the many community partners whose generosity allows the festival to remain free for all attendees.



A release concludes “Whether you're coming for the music, the shopping, the food, the family activities, or simply to experience the energy of downtown Mason, the 17th Annual Mason Sun Dried Music Festival promises a weekend filled with unforgettable entertainment and hometown hospitality. Admission is FREE, so gather your family, invite your friends, and join us as we celebrate: 17 Years of Music. Community. Tradition.”



A poster with the full festival line-up is attached, and links are provided to more information.