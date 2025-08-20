Downtown Mason To Come Alive For Annual Sun Dried Music Festival

August 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The heart of downtown Mason will be filled with music, laughter, and community spirit this weekend.



The annual Mason Sun Dried Music Festival returns for a weekend of live entertainment, local vendors, and family fun. The beloved end-of-summer tradition takes place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



The line-up includes local and regional bands performing throughout the weekend - offering something for every musical taste. From rock and country to blues and folk, the streets will be alive with sound from morning until night.



Festival-goers can also enjoy a variety of food trucks and a beer tent, along with a marketplace of local vendors offering handmade goods, unique art, and boutique finds. Officials say it’s a perfect opportunity to support small businesses and discover something special from the Mason community. There’s also kids’ activities and a family-friendly zone.



On Sunday morning, attendees are invited to gather for a special community worship service in the festival area offering a “meaningful way to reflect and give thanks for the final day of music and celebration”.



Mason Sun Dried Board Treasurer Sharla Horton said “The Mason Sun Dried Music Festival is more than just a weekend of entertainment, it’s about bringing our community together, celebrating local talent, and sharing the small-town charm that makes Mason such a special place to live and visit”.



Horton told WHMI the festival was put together as a non-profit 15 years ago, with the goal of bringing the community together through music. Proceeds from sponsors and the beer tent etc. are invested back into the community.



For the last two years, Friday night has been a country theme and that will continue. She said they try to do a little bit of everything - and there are two stages of talent and a variety of food trucks. Next year, Horton said they’re excited and planning an 80’s night for Friday night.

The festival takes place right in downtown around the courthouse and town square. Parking is wherever people can find it.



Horton offered some easy directions for people looking to attend. Those coming from the Livingston County area can take I-96 into Okemos; get off at the Okemos exit and head south right into Mason off Okemos Road. From the Pinckney area, people can take M-36 or from the Howell area; Howell-Mason Road straight into Mason.



The festival is free to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, explore downtown, and “enjoy the warm hospitality Mason is known for”.



For updates, band schedules, and more information, visit the provided links.